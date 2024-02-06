In the 2020 U.S. general election, AP declared winners in more than 5,000 contested races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature. This hallmark of AP’s election news report is produced by a dedicated team of election analysts, researchers and race callers who make up our Decision Team.

AP does not make projections or name apparent or likely winners. If our race callers cannot definitively say a candidate has won, we do not engage in speculation. AP did not call the closely contested race in 2000 between George W. Bush and Al Gore – we stood behind our assessment that the margin in Florida made it too close to say who won.

Only when AP is fully confident a race has been won – defined most simply as the moment the trailing candidates no longer have a path to victory – will we make a call.

Many races are won on election night, but it’s not uncommon for it to take a few days – and in rare instances, a few weeks – to reach that point.